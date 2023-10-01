KELLY, Mairen Claire



Mairen Claire Kelly of Atlanta passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, in Atlanta after a valiant struggle with the after-effects of a stroke.



Mairen was born in Chicago on August 14, 1948, to Dorothie Marie Kelly (nee Beverley) and John Francis Kelly. She attended Alvernia High School in Chicago and graduated with distinction from Northwestern University in Evanston. She received her law degree magna cum laude from DePaul University College of Law in Chicago.



Mairen began her career in Chicago where she served as a law clerk to the Chief Justice of the Illinois Appellate Court. Following clerkship, she gained significant experience in ERISA litigation at a well-known Chicago firm. The majority of Mairen's career was spent as a partner at Fisher Phillips of Atlanta where she was a well-known and highly regarded labor litigation lawyer defending complex cases in the federal and state appellate courts.



Mairen was a member of the Atlanta Symphony, the High Museum, the Atlanta Historical Society, and the Atlanta ARTS/Forward Foundation.



She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Sean Kelly of Boston, MA; and two sisters, Colleen Kelly Trudeau of Clarendon Hills, IL, and Patricia Kelly Willoughby of Avon, CO. Mairen will also be dearly missed by 9 nieces and nephews, as well as 14 grandnieces and grandnephews.



A Celebration of her Life ~ which was full of laughter, love and friendship ~ will be held on Saturday, November 4. Keeping in mind Mairen's love of fashion and art, an Endowed Scholarship Fund has been established in Mairen's name at the Savannah College of Art and Design.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to that fund or any charity of your choice, would be greatly appreciated.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com