KELLY, Joseph Patrick



On October 5, 2020, the world lost a truly exceptional person in Joseph Patrick Kelly, Joe Pat to his family and friends. Joe met his wife Janet (nee Wilson) Kelly in Wisconsin and they were married on September 5, 1970 and joyfully celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a beautiful fall afternoon surrounded by family. Shortly after marrying, Joe and Jan relocated to Georgia and began their family. Joe Pat owned his own business specializing in security systems, but he could fix anything, or talk you through fixing it. He was just as likely to be found at a Braves game with his kids, playing at the pool with his grandkids, church with his wife, or volunteering overnight at the local shelter. Joe, 71, is leaving his family and friends with a void that we don't know how to fill. He was born in Rubicon, Wisconsin on August 16th, 1949, a day we are sure to celebrate each year, to the late Joseph and Anna (nee Hauser) Kelly. He was the beloved husband of Janet and father to Kristin (Kevin) Carruth, Jason (Trey) Kelly, and Julie Kelly. He was a cherished grandfather to Kaylyn and Kinsleigh Carruth. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA, 30062 with private interment to follow. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the church's website at st-ann.org. In-person attendees must register on Eventbrite. Visit any of the family Facebook pages for a direct link to registration. In lieu of flowers, be kind, help others when you can, and do something with so much love that it changes those around you. Joe did.

