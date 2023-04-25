KELLY, Jane



Mrs. Jane Kelly, age 70, of Milton, Georgia, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023. Jane was born on August 29, 1952 in Jackson, Mississippi, the daughter to the late Frank and Rose Nell Sanders. Jane moved to Atlanta as a young adult attending North Springs High School. She attended the University of Georgia as a proud Bulldog and later married her husband, Steve, in 1979. Jane and Steve loved each other and enjoyed sharing many adventures and precious moments together for 43 years. As a youth, Jane was a great water-skier and continued to have a love for the lake. She enjoyed spending time at the lake house with evening boat rides and sunsets on the dock. Jane also enjoyed cooking for special occasions and homemaking. Her chicken divan and blueberry muffins for Christmas were second to none. Jane also truly loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, brothers and sister and nieces and nephews. She also loved hanging out with her dear friends for wonderful lunches and dinners that were always filled with laughter. Jane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving sons: Steve Kelly, Jr. of Milton, GA and his two children, Graham and Banks Kelly; Tyler Kelly and his partner, Pablo Martinez of Birmingham, England; sister, Judy Henke and her husband, Brant of Alpharetta, GA; brother, Frank Sanders and his wife, Rose Marie of Hilton Head, SC; brother, Robert Sanders and his wife, Debra of Roswell, GA. The visitation for Jane will be from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Northside Chapel, at 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA. The funeral service to honor Jane will be held at Northside Chapel, at 11:00 AM, on April 26, 2023, followed by a graveside service at Arlington Cemetery.



