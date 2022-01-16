Kelly, Jack

KELLY, Jr., Jack Richard



Lifelong Atlanta resident, Jack Richard Kelly Jr., 87, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Carter.



Jack attended Murphy High School and then Southern Tech. Later he attended Georgia Tech. Upon completion of all available night school classes at Georgia Tech, Jack transferred to Georgia State University to complete his education, graduating with a BS in Physics. And from this academic journey a love of both institutions was born.



As a young engineer, Jack started his career at the GA Tech Experiment Station, leading to a 25-year career with Scientific Atlanta. In the early 1980s, Jack began a new career as a founding partner at Noro-Moseley Partners, a preeminent venture capital firm in the southeast.



Jack loved golfing, traveling, exploring, and generally enjoying the world he lived in. He cherished his relationship with his friends at the Atlanta Athletic Club as well as those at Perimeter Church, especially his friends in the Victors SS Class.



Jack was very generous. He was involved with GA Tech's Alzheimer's Research program, his church, overseas missionary support, Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters as well as supporting the transition back into society of incarcerated citizens. He was a member of Mensa and a lifelong learner reading and studying about anything nonfiction.



His sharp wit, generosity and love of life will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Jack is survived by his daughter Sharon Hicks (Don), son Richard Kelly. (Lisa), Grandchildren Hunter Hicks (Donna), Julia Hicks, Maryann Hicks and Jack Kelly, and great-granddaughters Kelly and Carter Hicks.



A memorial service will be held January 19, 2022 at 11:00 at Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed.



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ATgGIk1q6QRwOqIq8M0ow



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.



