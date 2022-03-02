KELLY, Charles W.



Age 90 of Johns Creek, died February 27, 2022. Mr. Kelly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed a successful career with Woolworths where he was an Executive Vice President. Charles was a member of Woodstock Church of the Nazarene. He was also the author of the book "Next Stop Eternity". Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Kathryn Kelly; son, Terry Kelly; grandson, Michael Kelly; and brothers, Jim, Bruce and Phil Kelly. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Johns Creek Veterans Association, 3125 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30022 www.jcvets.org. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10 o'clock with funeral services at 11 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Services will be officiated by Rev. Darryl J. Bogatay.



