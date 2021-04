KELLY, Annie Laura Pattishall Mills



Mrs. Annie Laura Mills Kelly, age 94, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta, GA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at El Nazareno Presbyterian Church, 3368 N. Whitney Ave, Hapeville, GA, at 2:00 PM. The Service will be outside on the lawn, but the family requests that masks and social distancing will be observed. Reception to follow.