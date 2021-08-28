Kellogg, Elizabeth

KELLOGG (SIMON), Elizabeth M.
Age 101, Stone Mountain, GA, passed on August 21, 2021. Bill Head Funeral Home, Tucker.
Funeral Home Information
Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA
30084
Credit: File
KELLOGG (SIMON), Elizabeth M.
Age 101, Stone Mountain, GA, passed on August 21, 2021. Bill Head Funeral Home, Tucker.
Funeral Home Information
Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA
30084