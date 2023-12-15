KELLOG, Annie
Age 95, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 23, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 22, 2023, at 12 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
KELLOG, Annie
Age 95, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 23, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 22, 2023, at 12 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral