KELLEY, Theresa E. Coffee



Theresa E. (Coffee) Kelley passed away at 85 years of age on July 18th, 2021 with loving family and friends by her side. Theresa was born on September 8, 1935 to Peter & Cassie Coffee in Forest Park, GA. Theresa was known for her kindness, empathy, and for her generous heart. She loved to crochet, make crafts, and was an avid reader. Just as much as she was known for her loving spirit, she was also known for her sense of humor, fun fashion sense, and love of line dancing. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Dr. Thomas Coffee, sister Rheba Huie, and her son James Darrell Mayo. She leaves behind her partner George 'Red' Givens, sister Helia House, brother David Coffee, children Bob Mayo, Bryan Mayo, Kenneth Mayo, Kim Mayo Dixon, Karen Mayo Johnson, & Kathy Mayo Presley, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private service at a later date.

