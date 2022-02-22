KELLEY, Robert "Bob" W.



June 27, 1951 –



February 17, 2022



On Thursday, February 17 Bob ended his battle with cancer. Bob was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but for the past 40 years has resided in Georgia. For the past 20 years he has been an integral part of the Doraville community.



Bob Graduated from the University of Tulsa majoring in Journalism going on to earn his Master degree in Business Communication from Georgia State University.



Bob spent his entire career pursuing his love for writing and communications working at Georgia Pacific, Equifax, and Primedia Publishing. He then found his niche working as Public Information Officer for the City of Doraville, and then as Public Information Officer for the City of Brookhaven. He further pursued his writing ambition publishing articles for Georgia Backroads as well as many other travel publications. Bob has authored two books, "The History of Doraville" and "The History of the CDC".



Bob and his spouse Ed were world travelers with extensive European travel as well as the Caribbean and most US states. Bob had the unique talent of researching their destination trips and planning detailed travel itineraries worthy of publication.



Bob leaves behind his loving spouse Ed St-Amour of 30 years enjoying every moment they shared together. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Thelma Kelley of Claremore, OK. He is survived by his sisters Kay Barutha and her husband Mel, Barbara Chance, and Billie Steidley as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



Memorial services will be held at Northwoods United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 2635 Fairlane Drive, Doraville, GA 30340 on Tuesday, March 1 at 3:00.

