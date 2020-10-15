KELLEY, Paul H. Paul H. Kelley, age 84, of Duluth, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 just shy of his 85th birthday. Funeral services for Paul will be held on Saturday, Oct 17, 2020, at 3:30 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Cremator with Rev. Buddy Curry and Rev. Eric Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corner, GA. The family will gather friends prior to the service from 2 PM - 3:30 PM, at the funeral home. Paul was born October 14, 1935 in Ballground, GA to the late Jack Kelley and the late Hattie Howard Kelley. Paul was a member of Sharp Mountain Baptist Church. Paul previously owned Shell Gas Station on Jimmy Carter Blvd for over 52 years. He was the current President and Owner of Norcross Transmission for over 20 years. He loved working in the yard, traveling and spending time with his family at the beach. Paul's desire in life was to help people in any which way he could and thats just what he did and was known for. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Addie Harrelson Kelley, also surviving Paul is sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.

