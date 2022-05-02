KELLEY, Michael Reed



Michael Reed Kelley, 71, a native of Lithonia, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly April 28, 2022, at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Lithonia High School. He received his bachelor's degree of applied mathematics and a master's degree in engineering science and mechanics from Georgia Tech, where he lettered as an athletic trainer for the football and basketball teams. He was employed by Lockheed Martin in Marietta for 33 years. He relocated to Ponte Vedra Beach in 2020 after residing 33 years in Roswell, Georgia and spent his days playing golf, reading, traveling, and enjoying life. Throughout the years, Mike had been a member of Snapfinger Woods Country Club, Metropolitan Club, East Lake Golf Club, and Rivermont Golf Club, with his most recent membership being Sawgrass Country Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Resa Kelley; sisters-in-law, Tina (Johnny) Hamby, and Rosie (Brian) Rausch; nieces, Kelli Crowe, and Katie Rausch; nephews, Nicholas Webb, Mitchell Webb, and Eric Rausch; and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, James William Kelley, his mother, Mary (Mimi) Cordes Kelley, and his sister Margaret (Meg) Kelley Sanderson. Mike will be dearly missed by his family and a host of golf friends. Service arrangements to be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Tee or GSGA Foundation, two charities Mike supported. Please visit his online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

