KELLEY, Marion Charles Marion Charles Kelley, age 94, of Stone Mountain, formerly of Tucker, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. A private family funeral will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneral.com. 770-564-2726.
Kelley, Marion
Credit: File
