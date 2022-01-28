KELLEY, John A.



John Allen Kelley, age 89, died on January 21, 2022. He was born on July 25, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late John Inzer Kelley and Fredna Allen Kelley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Joyce Robinson Kelley, who died on April 10, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Jeanne Kelley Duncan and Gloria Kelley Richardson. Survivors include his daughter, Karen Kelley Grosvenor (Matt), his son John Marshall Kelley (Mandy), and six grandchildren, Margaret Grosvenor, Kate Grosvenor, Scott Kelley, Pete Kelley, Laura Kelley, and Baxter Kelley. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.



John graduated from Georgia Military Academy (now Woodward Academy) in 1950, where he played football. He graduated from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) in 1954 with a degree in accounting. With an ROTC commission, he served in the U.S. Army to the grade of 1st lieutenant with jump school training and service as an infantry platoon leader in post World War II Germany.



After military service, John entered the field of public accounting, where he earned his CPA certification and started his own firm. After six years of accounting, John changed careers and entered the field of real estate development and eventually became a general contractor. For 20 years, he designed and constructed industrial and manufacturing buildings for other owners and for his own account.



John joined St. Anne's Episcopal Church in 1971. He was an active member, serving as treasurer of the church and later serving twice on the Vestry and two terms as senior warden. John was a founding board member of St. Anne's Terrace, a retirement community. He served 20 years on the Terrace board and two years as president of the board.



Services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. Anne's Episcopal Church followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 St. Anne's Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 or a charity of their choice.



