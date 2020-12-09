Kelley, Harold

KELLEY, Jr., Harold "Hal"



Mr. Harold C. "Hal" Kelley, Jr age 68 of Griffin, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.



Hal was born in Atlanta on November 24, 1952. His parents, Harold and Sara M. Kelley, daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Chuck Kelley all preceded him in death. He formerly served in the Georgia National Guard and was a member of Highland United Methodist Church, was an avid golfer.



Survivors include his wife, Debra Kelley; daughter, Paige Kelley; grandchildren, Kristian Kelley, Sara Kelley, Katelyn Kelley Corbin; brother, Tom Kelley; several nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11:00 am until noon at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Followed by a memorial service in the chapel. Reverend Dale Fuller will officiate. Those who will be attending the visitation or service the family request that you please wear a mask and respect the social distancing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Highland United Methodist Church.



Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.

