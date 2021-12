KELLEY, Charlie L.



Homegoing Service for Charlie L. Kelley Age 99 of East Point will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11 AM at R.W. Andrews Mortuary Chapel, 1832 Washington Rd., East Point. Interment Jackson, GA. Viewing of remains Today, Sunday, 1-5 PM. He is survived by 1 daughter, two sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. R.W. Andrews Mortuary, (404) 768-2544.