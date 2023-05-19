X

Kellett, Barbara

2 hours ago

KELLETT, Barbara

Mrs. Barbara Winona Kellett, age 85, of Powder Springs passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Mrs. Kellett was born on March 24, 1938 in Lyerly, Georgia to the late Mr. JD Bishop and the late Mrs. Blondine Green Bishop. Barbara enjoyed gardening, reading, and looking after her family, especially her grandkids.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Thurston Kellett, Sr. of Powder Springs; sons, Robert Thurston Kellett Jr. (Robin) of Powder Springs, Rodney Bruce (Cheryl) of Powder Springs, and Ralph Gregory (Dottie) of Marietta; grandkids, Raymond Kellett and Carrie Crowe (Aaron); four great-grandkids, Jarrett Tullis, Kaylee Tullis, Addlynn Crowe, and Peyton Kellett.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM from Lyerly Cemetery. Interment to follow at the cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM.

Bellamy Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbara Winona Kellett of Powder Springs, GA. www.bellamyfuneralhome.com

