Keller, Oswald

KELLER, Jr., Oswald Lewin



Oswald Lewin Keller, Jr., 91, of Atlanta, passed January 31, 2022. Dr. Keller graduated from Boys' High School , received his Bachelor of Science from Sewanee: University of the South, and earned his Ph.D. from MIT. He had a career as a scientist with Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he retired as the director of Transuranium Research Laboratory. Dr. Keller is survived by his wife, Dona C. Keller; son, Christopher Keller; daughters, Claire Ohshiro, Elaine Roberts and Elizabeth Keller; grandchildren, Angela and Isabel Ohshiro, Alexandra Nash, great-grandchildren, Eddie Kinuthia, Niva Tamrakar; and brother John L. Keller. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Anne's Terrace 3100 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, or Aberdeen Place Hospice, Inc., Roswell, GA 30076.



