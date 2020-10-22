KELLER, Mildred Ann Robins "Millie Ann"



Millie Ann passed away on October 18, 2020. A first generation American, she led a very complete 87.5 plus years of life spanning North Carolina, Texas, Germany, Maryland, St. Thomas with her last years spent near her daughter in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a passionate elementary teacher for over 30 years, graduating from University of Texas at Austin, with honors, where she met her late husband, Harris Lee. Always educating her self, she earned a double masters in education while working and raising her family. She will best be remembered for her fierce loyalty, giving nature, strong work ethic, intellect and love for her family, friends, students and animals. She especially treasured her grandsons and actively participated in their lives as well as her many pets.



Predeceased by her beloved husband of 37 years she now joins him as well as those she loved, including many beloved dogs and cats in heaven.



She is survived by her daughter Dr. Linda Wobeck, son-in-law, Bruce Wobeck (Atlanta, GA), grandsons Harrison Keller and Aleksandr (Alek) Grahn Wobeck, her grand-dogs and horses, as well as many beloved extended family across the country and friends.



Her daughter would like to thank all her loving caretakers on the second floor in the Assisted Living of the Hammond Glen Retirement Community. She treasured all of them and hearing about their lives and families over the past 8 years.



Millie Ann loved pink so please remember her when you see that color. A private family memorial service will be performed. Any contributions in her memory to charities that serve children or animals are greatly appreciated.

