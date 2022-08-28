ajc logo
X

Kelleher, Frank

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KELLEHER, Frank

Frank Kelleher passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born July 30, 1930 the oldest child of Cornelius and Ruth Kelleher. Frank grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts graduating with Bachelor and Master degrees from Worcester State University. He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Frank was employed in the optical industry for over 30 years traveling extensively for work. His work brought him to Georgia over thirty years ago and he and his wife Carol lived in Dunwoody, Peachtree Corners and eventually Sandy Springs. In retirement he and Carol traveled the world exploring the United States, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

His is survived by his wife, Carol (Hoey); daughters, Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer (John) of Warwick, Rhode Island and Margaret Kelleher Aubrey (Mark) of Atlanta, Georgia; son, John Kelleher of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Matthew Aubrey, Michael Aubrey and Maxwell Aubrey all of Atlanta, Georgia; and brother, William Kelleher of Belgrade, Maine. He was predeceased by his sisters, Joan Bradley and Susan Kelleher. At his request the funeral will be private.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt14h ago
Savannah to appeal Effingham County rezoning that threatens drinking water supply
20h ago
Georgia's record breaking sea turtle nesting season winds to a close
20h ago
UPDATE: Abrams rallies Ga. Democrats at state convention: ‘Let’s get it done’
7h ago
UPDATE: Abrams rallies Ga. Democrats at state convention: ‘Let’s get it done’
7h ago
Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper 'The Voice'
7h ago
The Latest
Jones, Julia
Hamlet, Ronald
1h ago
Isaacson, Carol
1h ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top