KELLEHER, Frank



Frank Kelleher passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born July 30, 1930 the oldest child of Cornelius and Ruth Kelleher. Frank grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts graduating with Bachelor and Master degrees from Worcester State University. He was a veteran of the Korean War.



Frank was employed in the optical industry for over 30 years traveling extensively for work. His work brought him to Georgia over thirty years ago and he and his wife Carol lived in Dunwoody, Peachtree Corners and eventually Sandy Springs. In retirement he and Carol traveled the world exploring the United States, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.



His is survived by his wife, Carol (Hoey); daughters, Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer (John) of Warwick, Rhode Island and Margaret Kelleher Aubrey (Mark) of Atlanta, Georgia; son, John Kelleher of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Matthew Aubrey, Michael Aubrey and Maxwell Aubrey all of Atlanta, Georgia; and brother, William Kelleher of Belgrade, Maine. He was predeceased by his sisters, Joan Bradley and Susan Kelleher. At his request the funeral will be private.

