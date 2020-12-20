Keith, Leo

KEITH, SR., Leo



Graveside Services for Mr. Leo Keith, Sr., will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, 12:00 NOON at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd. Atlanta, GA. Reverend Roy C. Moffett, Officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 20, 2020, 12:00 NOON until 7:00 PM at the mortuary.



Mr. Leo Keith, Sr., 91, husband of the late Mrs. Martha Keith, passed peacefully, after fighting a long battle with illness, on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Leo grew up in a time of segregation before the Civil Rights Movement. He met the love of his life Martha during his late teens, later marrying, after a whirlwind courtship. Being very ambitious, Leo was no stranger to hard work, pertaining to his career. Leo began working at the age of 7, earning and saving "his dollars". Finding suitable work at A&P Grocery, his no nonsense demeanor attracted attention from bosses, later encouraging him to apply as the Shipping/Receiving Supervisor, for the A&P Warehouse. Leo Keith, Sr., was the first black man to hired in a leadership position in the organization, a role he excelled in, until the company later folded. Taking his skills to Keebler Foods Company, and Martha working for Nabisco Cookie Company, they were blessed to share together over 60 years of marriage, creating a home that was always full of love and laughter. From their union came 5 children, Mr. Leo Keith, Jr. (Valerie), Mr. Jonnie Keith (Sherry), Kaseen Keith (Jimmy), and Mr. Gene Tyrone Keith, Sr. (Mary Ann), VonAnita Keith, both deceased. He is survived by, 1 sister, Precious Ramsey (Carl); and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 11:30 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur,



404-371-0772-3.



