Reverend



Keith Noel Battle



DOB August 16, 1959



DOD March 22, 2021











Happy 62nd Birthday



Reverend



Keith Noel Battle







Your birthday's here today, "Wonderful,"



and we just wanted you to know



how much we deeply love you



and we miss you.









Mom, Johne, Amecia Dexter, Cernitha, "Bunny,"Simone, Brandi, Malcolm, Lyric, Zion and Makhai