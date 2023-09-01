KEITH, Aundrel
Age 37, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 22, 2023. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11 AM, at United Missions Church of God, College Park, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Valdosta fire department
CONTINUING COVERAGE