KEITH, Aundrel

Age 37, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 22, 2023. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11 AM, at United Missions Church of God, College Park, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

