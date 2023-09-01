KEITH, Aundrel



Age 37, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 22, 2023. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11 AM, at United Missions Church of God, College Park, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.



