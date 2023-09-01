KEITH, Aundrel
Age 37, passed August 22, 2023. Funeral, Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at United Mission Church of God & Christ, Atlanta, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
