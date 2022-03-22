KEIFER, Peggy Wise



Peggy Wise Keifer, 78, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, passed away on March 19, 2022. She was born in Macon, GA, on July 22, 1943. Peggy graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1961 and received a BA in Business Education from Georgia State University in 1968. She was married to Steve Keifer of Flowery Branch, GA.



Peggy's family moved to Atlanta when she was five, and she spent most of her life in the Decatur area. She was a loving and devoted mother to Amy and Penny. Peggy was active at Oak Grove United Methodist Church for many years, which gave her so much joy. She was the church secretary for five years, and she sang in the choir. Peggy counted Oak Grove members as part of her extended family. Peggy was also an executive assistant to several CEOs of Atlanta-area companies. She was a lifelong bridge player, and in her retirement, she enjoyed gym classes, Bible studies, and knitting for Tiny Stitches.



Peggy is survived by her husband, Steve Keifer; her daughters, Amy Huston McMillen (John) and Penny Huston Batt (John); her sister, Julie Wise Golden (James); Steve's son, Perry Keifer (Charlotte) and daughter, Kelly Keifer Jackson (Scott); grandchildren, Campbell and Sadie McMillen, Gus and Redding Batt, Tyler Keifer (Ashley), Savannah Keifer; and Alex and Justin Jackson; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Rhett Keifer; and many nieces and nephews.



Peggy will be celebrated in a small family memorial this spring. The family suggests memorials be made in her name to the traditional music program at Oak Grove United Methodist Church.



