Kehs, Barbara

KEHS (COLLINS), Barbara



Barbara Collins Kehs passed peacefully from the love of her family and friends into the embrace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in March 2022, following a brief illness. She was 87.



The first-born child of Pat and Marie Collins, Barbara Anne Collins entered this life in Memphis, TN in 1934. She graduated from Central High School and attended Memphis State University. She married H.H. "Harry" Kehs, Jr. in 1957 and was the loving mother of two sons, Pat and Michael.



In addition to her skills managing the logistics of raising two active boys, Barbara was an accomplished dessert chef and volunteer in civic organizations supporting the Arts. But her passion was the Church. That faith and community was essential when, in 1978 at the age of 48, her husband passed away.



She worked at The Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta for nearly 25 years, most of that time in an active prayer ministry and as the Administrative Assistant in the Pastoral Care Office led by The Reverend Canon Bruce Shortell. In 2000, she moved to Arlington, VA to join The Falls Church and be close to her sons, two sisters and their families. She was elected to the Church Vestry and later became deeply involved in the nurturing and building of The Falls Church Anglican.



She was particularly involved in ministries serving others, including heading the Funeral/Memorial Service Reception Committee, leading GriefShare classes for 13 years and adding her voice to enumerable prayer chains. Through it all, she brought her positive spirit and a seemingly endless array of cookies, cakes, brownies, and other treats to the delight of the people she loved, mentored, served and thanked.



Barbara is survived by her loving family: her sons, her sisters, three adult grandsons, and one (truly) great-grandson.



Her Funeral Service will be held at The Falls Church Anglican on Wednesday, March 30 at 2:00 PM EDT and live streamed at tfcanglican.org. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TheLambCenter.org. Barbara's ashes will be laid to rest in the same gravesite as her late husband at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 31 at Marietta National Cemetery (500 Washington Avenue, Marietta, GA). Her dear friend, Bruce Shortell will preside.

