KEHOE, Allison Atkinson



August 11, 1963 - November 29, 2023



Mt. Holly, NC - Allison Atkinson Kehoe, age 60, died November 29, 2023, after a brief illness and hospitalization. She was born August 11, 1963, in Atlanta, GA, to John Atkinson Kehoe and Alice Martin Withee Kehoe.



Allison was a rare flower that thrived on love from family and friends. She attended and graduated from The Lovett School in Atlanta, GA, and attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, VA. Allison's career aspirations and love of cooking inspired her to open her own business in Atlanta selling fine cook wares, and hosting some of Atlanta's finest cooking classes with some of the best chefs and restaurant consultants from Atlanta and beyond. She was also an active member of the Piedmont Garden Club and avid gardener. Allison also took interest in helping others and taught English to members of the Hispanic community in Atlanta. Whatever Allison did in life she was always compassionate and dedicated to serving others.



Allison is survived by her sister, Elizabeth K. Sigmon; brother-in-law, William T. Sigmon; nephew, Marshall W. Sigmon, all of Charlotte, NC; and niece, Jordan E. Sigmon of Lexington, KY.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 11 AM, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Allison's memory may be made to The Atlanta Botanical Gardens or to the Memorial Garden Fund at St. John's Episcopal Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



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