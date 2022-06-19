Keenum, Caroline

KEENUM, Dr. Caroline Walsh



Our beloved Dr. Caroline Walsh Keenum passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Her will to live was surpassed only by her immense love for her family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered for her abundant kindness, resilience, character, and grace. Caroline was born on May 30, 1985, in Columbus, OH. She spent her early years in Bethel, CT, before moving to Duxbury, MA, and later Milton, MA, where she graduated from Milton Academy in 2003. She matriculated to Duke University where she met the love of her life, Patrick Keenum, and graduated in 2007. Caroline was just beginning her public policy career in Washington, D.C., when a life-changing diagnosis forced her and Patrick back to Milton, MA, to focus on her health. After almost two years of treatment and recovery, Caroline was inspired by her own experience to embark on the brave new journey to become a doctor. Caroline went on to graduate from Emory University School of Medicine in May of 2017 and continued her pediatric residency there. Caroline's greatest source of pride was her family: the family she came from and the family she made. She and Patrick were married in 2014 and blessed us all with their perfect daughter Abigail Finley Keenum in 2018. Caroline loved Abigail with every fiber of her being; she was Caroline's greatest joy in life. In September of 2019, Caroline again was faced with a life-changing diagnosis, this time cancer. Until her last breath, Caroline fought valiantly, through chemotherapy, radiation, and major surgery, to spend every new day she could with Patrick and Abby. Caroline was a gifted writer and dancer. Her ability to draw people in with her prose and allow them to feel what she was feeling was a gift that she shared with the world. Her thoughtful cards, texts, and thank-you notes are saved and cherished by those who received them. Dance was Caroline's purest passion. From her first ballet class in Bethel to Nutcracker performances for the Boston Ballet to endless wedding dance floors, her talent and energy were undeniable and will be forever missed. Caroline is survived by her husband, Patrick Keenum and daughter, Abigail of Atlanta, GA; her mother and father, Claire and Brian Walsh of Milton, MA; her brother and sister-in-law, Rory and Moira Walsh of Westwood, MA, and their two children, William and Keely. She is also survived by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Karen and Ty Keenum of Sandy Springs, GA; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris and Ann Keenum of Sandy Springs, GA, and their daughter Lucy. Caroline is also survived by her grandmother, Mary E. Walsh of Cambridge, countless loving and caring aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/carolinekeenu.

