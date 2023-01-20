ajc logo
Keener, Evelyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KEENER (COOK), Evelyn

It is with great sadness that we announce that Evelyn T Keener is no longer with us. She leaves behind a loving husband, Johnnie Keener; her parents, James and Judith Cook; sister, Theresa Lee; mother-in-law, Gaythale Boyd; sister-in-law, Audrey Davis; and an array of family and friends. Because of how she lived and enjoyed life, there will not be a traditional funeral, but instead we will have a Celebration of Life at CAC Inc., 4522 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, in her honor. She lived a life that was nothing shy of enthusiasm and joy, and her departure will touch the lives of those she has left behind forever. RIP. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW., Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

