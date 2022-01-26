KEENAN, Michael



Michael Patrick Keenan of Acworth, Georgia, passed away on January 15, 2022. Michael is survived by his life partner of 32 years, Kay Ezzell, a daughter, Angel Keenan-Bloom, a son Michael Keenan, Jr., two stepsons (whom he loved like his own) Jimmy Ezzell and Kevin Ezzell and six grandchildren, including Nicholas Patrick Bloom and Dawson Peyton Ezzell. Michael is the eldest child of six children, of Patrick D. Keenan, Jr. (deceased 1981) and Grace E. Steed (deceased 2016) from Macon, Georgia.



Michael will be missed as a loyal partner, father and brother, and will be remembered for his contagious laugh and storytelling. Services will be held at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in Peachtree Corners on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2 PM. Flowers can be sent to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. In honor of Michael's commitment to giving to St. Jude Children's Hospital, please also consider making a donation in his name.

