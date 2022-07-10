KEEBLE, Mary



Mary Ernestine "Teenie" Keeble passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the age of 91. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister. Known to most of her friends as Teenie, she graduated from Albany High School in 1948 and then attended Crawford Long School of Nursing. Teenie was married to the love of her life Troy for 56 years before his passing in 2009. She retired from Emory University hospital after 20 plus years. She loved to travel with her family and close friends. She was an avid Auburn University Football fan. She will be missed by many, but mostly by her children. She was preceded in death by her husband Troy Keeble, her parents Ernest and Mary Hall, her brothers Don and Eugene Hall. She is survived by her children, Mike Keeble (Susan), David Keeble, Steve Keeble (Linda), Amy Huffaker (Claude) and Mary Eaton, 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17 at 2:00 PM in the Little Chapel at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA.

