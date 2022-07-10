ajc logo
X

Keeble, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KEEBLE, Mary

Mary Ernestine "Teenie" Keeble passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the age of 91. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister. Known to most of her friends as Teenie, she graduated from Albany High School in 1948 and then attended Crawford Long School of Nursing. Teenie was married to the love of her life Troy for 56 years before his passing in 2009. She retired from Emory University hospital after 20 plus years. She loved to travel with her family and close friends. She was an avid Auburn University Football fan. She will be missed by many, but mostly by her children. She was preceded in death by her husband Troy Keeble, her parents Ernest and Mary Hall, her brothers Don and Eugene Hall. She is survived by her children, Mike Keeble (Susan), David Keeble, Steve Keeble (Linda), Amy Huffaker (Claude) and Mary Eaton, 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17 at 2:00 PM in the Little Chapel at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez talks about his future with MLS club1h ago
Apologies, team meeting follow Atlanta United’s home loss
3h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Austin FC
With a record state surplus expected, Abrams calls for $1 billion tax rebate
12h ago
With a record state surplus expected, Abrams calls for $1 billion tax rebate
12h ago
Charles Barkley dunks $1 million into Spelman College coffers
12h ago
The Latest
Rogers, Augustus C.
1h ago
Rogers, Augustus
1h ago
Arnett, Edward
1h ago
Featured
ajc.com

Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
Braves continuing their NL-leading power display: ‘It’s how we are built’
14h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top