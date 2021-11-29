Kearny, Laura

KEARNY (Moore), Laura



Laura Moore Kearny died Nov 27, aged 87 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, where her father was stationed in the US Navy. Only child of Rear Admiral John R. Moore and Anne Gugert Moore. She attended Lowell High Schools in San Francisco, Holton Arms in Washington, D.C. She began college at the University of New Hampshire, and completed her degree at age 42, at Georgia State University, in Atlanta.



Mrs. Kearny is survived by her four children, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Dec 1, 11am with Service at 1pm at Patterson's Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Assistance League of Atlanta, 3534 Broad St., Chamblee, GA 30341.



