KEARNEY, Elizabeth Louise



Elizabeth Louise Kearney, known as Betty Lou, was born on April 16, 1925 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and passed away on August 17, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia at Sterling Estates.



Betty Lou graduated from Hollywood High School in California and then attended North Western University in Evanston, Illinois.



She met her husband Lt. Kernel J. Kearney and they both had a tour of duty in Europe for many years. After his retirement from the service they returned to live in Atlanta Georgia. There, Betty Lou was involved with the promotion of many women leagues, politics, and the arts community.



She is survived by her daughters Susan Lee Kearney, Katherine Louise McMaster, and Mary Elizabeth Walters along with their children and her great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the High Museum of Art at 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA. 30309.

