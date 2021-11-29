Kazanjian, Virginia

KAZANJIAN (CROW),



Virginia "Ginny"



Ginny C. Kazanjian, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 18, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving husband and three daughters. For almost 35 years she and her family lived in Alpharetta/ Johns Creek.



Ginny was born in Atlanta and raised in Decatur and Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School. For several years, she lived in Augusta where she worked at Augusta College and enrolled as a student. It was in Augusta that she met her husband Robert. Ginny and Rob were married in 1978 and subsequently lived for 5 years in the Philadelphia area (which she loved) and 5 years in Michigan (where she did not love the weather). The family returned to Atlanta in 1988.



Ginny was endowed with an innate sense of style in home design and fashion, always seeming to be ahead of the current trends. She loved to explore new settings, having traveled extensively across Europe with her husband and on occasion, her children. Described by friends as a world class shopper in the days before e-commerce, Ginny greatly enjoyed indulging her children and grandchildren, often times engaging in extended searches to find the perfect birthday and holiday gifts. Most importantly however, Ginny was a welcoming hostess to family and friends. Her home was the location of family holiday gatherings where all benefited from her culinary abilities. She had a way of making all feel welcome and a part of the family.



Ginny is survived by Robert Kazanjian, her loving husband of almost 45 years; her children Amy Henkle (Korey), Holly Queen (Tony) and Ashe Kazanjian (Magnus Edlund); her stepmother Jackie Gillette; 3 sisters, 3 brothers, and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Mark, her parents Hobart Crow and Ann Thewning, and her step-father Theron Chewning.



A private funeral for the immediate family and close friends was held at Northside Chapel in Roswell. Anyone wishing may make donations in her memory may do so to either Peachtree Christian Healthcare (www.pchlec.org) in Duluth GA, an adult day memory care provider of exceptional services to Ginny in her struggle with Alzheimer's disease; or to Epiphany Byzantine Catholic Church, 2030 Old Alabama Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076 where Ginny was a congregant for many years. The family also wishes to acknowledge the compassionate and supportive care of the highest quality that Ginny received while a patient at the Neuro ICU and Hospice unit at Emory Hospital.



