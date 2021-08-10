Kay, William

KAY, Jr., William Gordon



William Gordon Kay, Jr., 84 of Atlanta, died August 6, 2021. Mr. Kay was born in Belton, SC and was the son of the late Jeannette Hazel Kay and William Gordon Kay, Sr. He graduated from Allendale High School in 1954 and earned his B.S. in Industrial Management in 1959 from Clemson University. Gordon joined J.M.Tull in 1960 - where he rose from an inside sales position to President in 1982 and CEO in 1984. Inland Steel purchased J.M. Tull and then Gordon became President of the combined Joseph T. Ryerson and J.M. Tull steel distribution organization in 1989. Gordon was eventually promoted to Executive Vice President of Inland and was able to retire early in 1995. He was a devoted member of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church. He was also an active member of the Rotary - Peachtree Corners Club and served as the club's third President and was involved in many charitable endeavors. He was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Gordon enjoyed the family and social activities including hunting, golf, boating on Lake Lanier and the May River, vacationing in Hilton Head Island and especially family celebrations. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Wallie Kay and his daughter, Jennie Kay Drummond. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Beth Ward Kay; daughter, Catherine Kay Phillips (Michael); and grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Mitchell Ward Phillips, Kara Elizabeth Phillips. Funeral Services will be TODAY, August 10, 2021 at 1 o'clock at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Lawtonville Cemetery in Estill, SC.



