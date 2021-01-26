Kavanugh, Eleanor

X

On January 14, 2021 Eleanor (Kim) Kavanaugh passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 86. She was married to Jerrold Kavanaugh, and had three children, two stepchildren and six grandchildren. The family will be celebrating her life privately. In leu of flowers, please consider honoring her life with a donation to the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Preschool and Kindergarten. Condolences can be left for the family at GeorgiaFuneralCare.com




