ajc logo
X

Kaufman, Kenneth

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KAUFMAN, Kenneth

Kenneth Alan Kaufman, 80 years old, of Atlanta passed away on October 20, 2022. Kenny was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 1, 1942. He was predeceased by his parents Saul and Rose Kaufman, and Bess Kaufman, his sister Helaine Kaufman Buckwald, and his infant daughter Rachel Michelle Kaufman. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Sandra; children, Paul Kaufman (Meryl) and Jennifer Hickman (Andrew); his three grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah and Isaac; his niece Julie Perlson (Marc); his nieces Maryn and Alyssa; his beloved dog Spencer; and many other family members in Atlanta, Charleston, and Birmingham. Kenny lived a beautiful life surrounded by his family for whom he beamed with pride. Kenny had many friends and was known by all for his humorous personality and warm-hearted kind nature. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to the charity of one's choice. Baruch Dayan HaEmet. And may his memories be for a blessing. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 10 Friday night roundups2h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 wrap: Camden County, Jefferson, Thomasville beat 8-0 opponents
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘He’s a good man, but he screwed up.’ Ex-client testifies at judge’s ethics trial
11h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
4h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
4h ago

Credit: Donovan Thomas

Atlanta leaders begin work to plug gaps left by hospital closure
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Miller, Katherine
Lay, Daniel
Shaw, Lester
2h ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
4h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
17h ago
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top