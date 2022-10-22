KAUFMAN, Kenneth



Kenneth Alan Kaufman, 80 years old, of Atlanta passed away on October 20, 2022. Kenny was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 1, 1942. He was predeceased by his parents Saul and Rose Kaufman, and Bess Kaufman, his sister Helaine Kaufman Buckwald, and his infant daughter Rachel Michelle Kaufman. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Sandra; children, Paul Kaufman (Meryl) and Jennifer Hickman (Andrew); his three grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah and Isaac; his niece Julie Perlson (Marc); his nieces Maryn and Alyssa; his beloved dog Spencer; and many other family members in Atlanta, Charleston, and Birmingham. Kenny lived a beautiful life surrounded by his family for whom he beamed with pride. Kenny had many friends and was known by all for his humorous personality and warm-hearted kind nature. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to the charity of one's choice. Baruch Dayan HaEmet. And may his memories be for a blessing. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

