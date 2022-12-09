ajc logo
Kaufman, Howard

KAUFMAN, Howard

Howard M. Kaufman, 82, of Atlanta, died December 7, 2022. Mr. Kaufman was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ada Kaufman and is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Marc and Christy Kaufman, Jonathan and Christine Kaufman; and grandchildren, Drew Dotson, Michelle Kaufman, Ellie Kaufman and Ruby Kaufman. Howard had a successful career in television for over 30 years where he was the general sales manager for WXIA and then TBS. He was an avid Braves fan, enjoyed playing racquetball, collecting coins and spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Kaufman's memory to the charity of your choice. Graveside services will be Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Peter Berg officiating.




