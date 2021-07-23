ajc logo
X

Kaufman, Ada

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KAUFMAN, Ada C.

Ada C. Kaufman, 79, of Sandy Springs, died July 21, 2021. Mrs. Kaufman was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Ada was most proud of her volunteer work that she did with The Link Counseling Center in Sandy Springs. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Howard M. Kaufman; son and daughters-in-law, Marc and Christy Kaufman, Jonathan and Christine Kaufman; grandchildren, Drew Dotson, Michelle Kaufman, Ellie Kaufman, Ruby Kaufman; and brother, Howard Wolch. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Ada Kaufman to the charity of your choice. Graveside services will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Samuel Kaye officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Link Counseling Center, 348 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Jurick, Karin
2
Butler, Kenneth
3
Christian, Michelle
4
Anderson, Margaret
5
Askew, Walter
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top