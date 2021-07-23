KAUFMAN, Ada C.



Ada C. Kaufman, 79, of Sandy Springs, died July 21, 2021. Mrs. Kaufman was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Ada was most proud of her volunteer work that she did with The Link Counseling Center in Sandy Springs. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Howard M. Kaufman; son and daughters-in-law, Marc and Christy Kaufman, Jonathan and Christine Kaufman; grandchildren, Drew Dotson, Michelle Kaufman, Ellie Kaufman, Ruby Kaufman; and brother, Howard Wolch. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Ada Kaufman to the charity of your choice. Graveside services will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Samuel Kaye officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Link Counseling Center, 348 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



