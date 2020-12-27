Kauffmann, Suzanne

KAUFFMANN



(MCMURRAY), Suzanne



Suzanne McMurray Kauffmann, 97, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on December 20, 2020 in Givens Estates Health Center, Asheville, North Carolina, where she had resided since January 2018. Her previous residence was in Lake Toxaway, NC.



Suzanne, daughter of Tom McMurray Sr. and Christine Weaver McMurray, was born on November 30, 1923 in McAlester, Oklahoma. She was raised in McAlester and Oklahoma City.



She attended Classen High School in Oklahoma City, Randolph Macon College (VA), and graduated from the University of Oklahoma (Tri Delta Sorority) in 1945.



She married Howard C Kauffmann, of Tulsa, OK, in November, 1944, while Lt. (j.g.) Kauffmann was on shore leave, serving in the Pacific Fleet of the U.S. Navy. After WWII her husband joined an affiliate of Standard Oil, which later became Esso, then Exxon, now ExxonMobil. He worked for that company for 39 years, serving as its president from 1975-85. While raising their five children, the couple was transferred often, living in eight states and four countries. As wife, mother of five, and homemaker, Suzanne, ever a gracious hostess, furnished, maintained, and entertained in many fine homes during that period and after they retired in 1985.



They were married for 71 years, until Mr. Kauffmann's death in 2016. They raised five children, and lavished love and care on their seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Retiring in Savannah, GA in 1985, they made their home in Atlanta from 1996 until Howard's death in 2016. They were staunch Christians, members of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church of Atlanta. Suzanne led many souls to the Lord, and with Howard, supported Christian missionaries and many charitable causes.



She was truly cherished by her husband, family, and many friends. Especially close to Mr. and Mrs. Kauffmann for decades were their loyal friends, Karla and Don Akridge.



Suzanne was preceded in death by her brother, Tom McMurray Jr, her eldest son, Craig, and her husband, Howard. She is survived by four children (and spouses): Prof. Lane Kauffmann, Kristine (Joe) Hope, Rev. Douglas M. (Sally) Kauffmann, and Scott A. (Shifra) Kauffmann; seven grandchildren: Anna (Brent) Kauffmann, Dr. Travis (Jill) Kauffmann, Christina (Matt) Isenhower, Dr. Rachel Hope (Joe Thibault), Matt H. Hope, Evan M. Kauffmann, and Amelia G. Kauffmann; two great-grandchildren: Luke Germain and Jacob Isenhower; cousin Barbara McMurray Ganceres; nieces Cynthia McMurray, Karen Tutt, and Shari Graham; and second cousins Doug, John, and Ben Hackett.



For their care and kindness to Mrs. Kauffmann during her residence there for almost three years, our special thanks to the caregivers and staff of Givens Estates Health Center of Asheville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Givens Estates Resident Council Staff Appreciation Fund, 2360 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC 28803. Heartfelt thanks also to Four Seasons Hospice for providing an extra layer of care and comfort to Mrs. K. over the past year.



A memorial service for Suzanne will be held in 2021 at H. M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, Sandy Springs, GA.

