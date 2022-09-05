KATZ, Sidney Isadore



1930- 2022



Sidney Katz, a widely respected husband, father and consummate gentleman, passed away on August 31st. He was 92 years old. Sidney was at home under the care of his sons, Edward and Lawrence, and his devoted wife Ruth, whom he married in 1959. He took his last breath in his own bed in his own home, surrounded by his sons, daughters-in-law and grandkids, bathed in immense love and gratitude. He lived a full, long life, enhanced by a very successful marriage and happy and healthy children and grandchildren.



Sidney was admired for his kindness, intellect, and integrity. He was an incredibly devoted husband who was most happy when making his wife happy. He savored every minute of life and loved movies, travel, eating, opera (Wagner in particular), and more eating. He had a uniquely wonderful disposition and liked most people just as much as they liked him. He loved traveling to foreign places but was just as content listening to classical music, reading the New York Times and eating sardines by the can.



Sidney was born in Rochester, NY on May 1, 1930 to Harry and Etta Katz. He earned his bachelor's degree from the Wharton School of the University Pennsylvania and graduated in the class of 1953. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a naval officer, serving at sea as a supply officer on the USS Arequipa out of San Francisco. He always had fond memories of the Navy, including buying bespoke suits in Hong Kong and reading the classics while other unlucky bridge officers were standing watch. Upon leaving the Navy, Sidney became a CPA and embarked on a career in accounting and finance. He and Ruth enjoyed living in New York City and then Ruth's hometown of Savannah, GA. In 1969, Sidney united a passion with a career and became an owner of 4 movie theatres in Atlanta, including the historic Buckhead Theatre. This coincided with the golden age of 1970s American cinema, and Sidney screened such classics as The Godfather and Love Story. In 1982 at the age of 52, Sidney was at a critical career juncture. Ever the risk taker, Sidney began the arduous challenge of building a wealth management practice. As a friend noted, he "rubbed 2 sticks together" as he cold called, slowly adding clients and building long and intimate friendships. He continued to work until his 80s and then passed the business to his son and business partner, Edward. He adored and was adored by his clients.



Sidney was a devoted father who loved spending time with his 2 sons. He was the kind of father who could with equal fervor encourage one son to follow his path in business and the other son into the arts. He relished watching Lawrence play guitar in a smoky auditorium at an ungodly hour. He was equally proud that Edward followed in his footsteps in 3 ways: attending Penn, serving in the Navy and working together. Sidney imbued his children with intellectual curiosity, a desire for new experiences, and especially a love of music.



In addition to his wife, Ruth, Sidney is survived by sons, Edward and Lawrence; his incredible daughters-in-law, Lisa Guldin Katz and Maria Korovilas; grandchildren, Alex, Henry and Catherine Katz (Edward); and granddaughter, Theodora (Lawrence).



A memorial service and Shiva, officiated by Rabbi Peter Berg of The Temple, will be held at Edward Katz's home at 4 PM on Monday September 5.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Zaban Paradies Center.

