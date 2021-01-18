KATZ, Sandy



We are saddened to inform you of the passing of Sandy Katz on Thursday Jan 7, 2021. She is survived by her husband Gerry Katz and children Robert Katz and Susan Sobel. They have three grandchildren Ari Katz, Eliora Katz and Rina Sobel.



Sandy studied at Boston University and received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology at Lawrence University. She also received a Bachelor of Arts from Boston Hebrew Teachers College.



In her later years, she followed her passion for life and adventure as a travel, food and entertainment journalist, photographer, and critic. She traveled the world to the Caribbean Islands, Nordic countries, Turkey, Belgium and Japan. Her stories and photos can be found in theater and travel publications.



She is noted for her collections of zebra and flamingo artifacts.



She made friends everywhere and lived up to the meaning of her name Sandy -"The Helper".



The funeral was held Friday Jan 8, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. As a daughter of a Kohan, she was buried in the special Kohan section of the Cemetary. The Shiva was held in Atlanta.



Donations may be made in memory of Sandy Katz to Jewish Family Services at Charleston Jewish Federation.



We hold Sandy Katz's memory for a blessing.



Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

