Kaswan, Renee

Dr. Renee Leslie Kaswan, a pioneering veterinary ophthalmologist and philanthropist, passed away on January 18, 2024. She was known for being larger than life—a devoted advocate for friends and many causes that she held dear. Kaswan died at her home in Rancho Santa Fe. She was 69 years old.



Born in 1954, in Cleveland, and raised primarily in Westfield, New Jersey, she was the second of four children to Jerry and Joan Kaswan. She excelled at math and science at a time when those traits were rarely valued in girls. She studied chemistry at Emory University, and then chose to pursue veterinary medicine at the University of Georgia. Renee obtained a master's degree in immunology along with her veterinary doctorate and pursued a research trajectory. She often said she sought to attend veterinary school specifically because, in the late 1970's, women were not allowed. She was a trailblazing pioneer of her time paving the road for many women to follow. She continued to challenge and surmount barriers erected for women in science and business throughout her career. Her goal was to rewrite the narrative.



It was important to Renee that she leave a legacy—one that she hoped would improve the lives of others. As a veterinary professor at UGA in the early 1980's, Renee wrote a state application and was awarded a $1000 grant that she used to research chronic dry eye syndrome (keratoconjunctivitis sicca), a condition in which one's eyes cannot properly make tears. She also negotiated her apprenticeship with Charlie Martin, who at the time was one of world's 25 vet ophthalmologists. Renee also created a MS Program in Veterinary Immunology and brand-new ophthalmic facility position. The story was published by an AJC Pulitzer prize winner in Chapter 11 "The Kaswan Imbroglio" of "Behind the Hedges."



Renee obtained a patent and FDA approval for the use of ophthalmic cyclosporine and licensed her invention to the pharmaceutical companies Schering-Plough and Allergan. The drug is known today as Optimmune in animals and Restasis in humans. Her invention was one of the most valuable pieces of intellectual property ever developed at the University of Georgia and one of the few examples of a human drug being developed first for veterinary use. She later co-founded a leading animal hospital, Blue Pearl Specialty & Emergency Pet Hospital, becoming one of the most financially successful women veterinarians in U.S. history.



Renee retired in her early fifties and spending most of her time as philanthropist. She moved from Atlanta to Jackson, Wyoming, and later split her time between Wyoming and southern California. She felt fortunate in her financial success and believed she had a responsibility to share it with others and ease suffering in areas she knew she could make a difference. She had a particular interest in charities providing medical care in developing countries or combatting homelessness.



Renee's zest for life was infectious. She purposefully sought out things that brought her and her friends' joy. She reveled in art and music—the louder and more provocative, the better. An adventurer at heart, she embraced life with open arms, seeking out experiences that enriched her soul and broadened her horizons. She traveled to every corner of the world, relishing the discovery of new places and experiences, particularly if she could bring friends. A consummate hostess, she threw extravagant events and enjoyed bringing people together. She was the life of the party. Through Renee's eyes, the world was a canvas waiting to be painted with the vibrant hues of love, friendship, and joy. She also loved nature and often could be found horseback riding in the mountains with her dog, playing tennis, or scuba diving.



Renee is survived by her father, Jerry Kaswan; three siblings, Ian Kaswan, Mike Kaswan and Beth Kaswan, and their children; her son, David Brody; her two grandchildren, Ada Brody and Louis Brody; and her stepdaughter, Rachael Brody. Renee is also survived by her shadow, Noodle; and her chosen family - her countless friends and kindred spirits who shared her laughter, tears, and triumphs, and who will always cherish, honor and love her brilliant loving soul.



A celebration of Renee and her life will take place this summer.



