KARP, Hazel



Hazel Berman Karp, 94, died on August 1, 2023, from Alzheimer's. Hazel was a devoted mother, grandmother, children's librarian, and leader within Atlanta's Jewish community. An Atlanta native, she grew up in the Virginia-Highlands neighborhood. After graduating from Girls' High in 1946, she matriculated at Agnes Scott College graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1950. During her freshman year, she met the love of her life, Herbert Rubin Karp and was happily married for 67 years.



While raising her three children, she volunteered extensively in Atlanta's Jewish community. An active congregant at the Ahavath Achim (AA) synagogue, she taught Sunday school and volunteered with the Sisterhood. She taught at Atlanta's Hebrew High School and was active in the local Hadassah chapter, becoming president in 1968.



In 1973, she earned her Master of Library Science from Emory University while assuming the role of head librarian at the Greenfield Hebrew Academy (now the Atlanta Jewish Academy). During her over 30-year tenure, she inspired a love of reading in generations of children. She augmented her dedication to Jewish children's literature through her work in the Association of Jewish Libraries where she served as president.



Later in life, she treasured summers spent in Jerusalem with her husband and friends. Throughout her life, she was the glue that held her family and friends together, hosting every Jewish holiday celebration at her home.



Hazel was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Herbert Karp; and brother, Dr. Jerome Berman of Atlanta. She is survived by her three children, Beth Karp (Richard Fischer) of Boston, Miriam Karp of Atlanta, and Benjamin Karp (Margie) of Lexington, Kentucky. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Simon and Marlee Fischer, Jonathan and Aaron Karp, and Isabella Cantor. The family wishes to express their gratitude to her devoted caregivers, Gwen Brown and Lurline Hypolite.



Contributions in Hazel's memory may be made to PJ Library or Hadassah. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999



