Karlen, Eric

KARLEN, Dr. Eric

Dr. Eric Booth Karlen (1946-2023) of Marietta, GA, passed away on August 25, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Mary "Dee" Karlen; son, Tyler (Emily); daughter, Ashley Lynch (Ryan); siblings, Sven Karlen and Kristen Davenport; and his grandchildren, Cole, Charlie, and Beckett.

Raised in Bronxville, NY, Eric earned a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara, an MA from Columbia University, and a Doctor of Medicine from Temple University.

In 1984, Eric married the love of his life, Dee, and they settled in Fairfield, CT, welcoming their two children, Tyler (1985) and Ashley (1987), shortly thereafter. The family relocated to metro Atlanta in 1993, where Dr. Karlen became a partner at East Cobb Pediatrics. There, he lovingly served hundreds of families until his retirement in 2015.

Throughout his life, Eric was celebrated for his wisdom, kindness, and unwavering dedication to both his family and his profession. A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 PM on October 6, at Grace Resurrection Church in Marietta, GA.

