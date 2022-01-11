KARESH, Sanford Richard



Sanford Richard Karesh passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born in Augusta, Georgia on August 16, 1934. Sanford lived a full 87 wonderful years.



Sanford was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia to Mother Ida Karesh and Father, Mose Karesh on August, 16, 1934. He was raised with his sister Sondra Karesh Pritchard. He attended Richmond Academy for High School. Sanford received his undergraduate degree in 1956 from the University of Georgia and his law degree in 1958. While attending law school, Sanford was elected Vice President of his senior law class. He was admitted to the Georgia Bar Association in 1960.



Sanford married his lovely wife Harriet Roslyn Rothstein on March 15, 1959. They moved to Atlanta, Georgia where they had their three beautiful children, Barbara Helene Kinneary, Kenneth Blake Karesh, and Heath Ivan Karesh.



Sanford was a partner with Kaler & Karesh Law Firm and then Secreast, Karesh, Tate & Bicknese for Thirty-five years. His specialty was Commercial Real Estate, Business Law and Petroleum Law. Sanford was a member and Head Usher at Congregation Beth Jacob for fifteen years.



Sanford was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and the Chairman of the Saturday afternoon Poker Club at the fraternity house. Sanford was always very involved with his community as a member of the Atlanta Bar Association, the State Bar of Georgia, the Lawyers Club of Atlanta, the Bar Association, and City Club of Buckhead.



Sanford attended every University of Georgia Football game for over 70 years. He became good friends with Vince Dooley in his later years.



Sanford's love was to be with his family, watching University of Georgia football and time at Lake Lanier with his wife and best friend, children, grandchildren, and friends!



His one sorrow will be that he missed Monday night's game with UGA v. Alabama for the championship.



Sanford's other loves were walking with his group every Saturday and Sunday and then having breakfast. He took many trips fishing with his buddies at Homosassa, Florida. He enjoyed the fishing, shore lunches, playing poker and drinking good bourbon.



Sanford was nominated "Father of the Year" by the American Diabetes Association in 2004, where 99 of his best friends came to honor him at the Fox Theatre, joined by his wife, children and grandchildren.



Sanford was survived by his wife – Harriet Roslyn Rothstein, who was THE love of his life and married for 62+ years; his children - Barbara Helene Karesh Kinneary, Kenneth Blake Karesh, Heath Ivan Karesh; his grandchildren – Jenna Ivey Karesh, Arden Sydney Karesh and Zachary Aaron Karesh.



The funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm - Arlington Memorial Park – 201 Mt. Vernon Highway in Atlanta, GA. The funeral is open to the public, but only immediate family following the funeral. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please go to their website at www.diabetes.org/donate, or call 800-342-2383.



