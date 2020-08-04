Kardian, Frank

KARDIAN, Jr., Frank Andrew Frank Andrew Kardian, Jr., passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at age 76. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara, his son, Patrick and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, his daughter, Katie, his son, Andy and daughter-in-law, Kelly, his four beloved grandchildren, Landon, Caroline, Miles and Jameson, his brother, Joe and sister-in-law, Carole, his sister-in-law, Barbara, and his sister, Jean Wells and brother-in-law, Larry Wells. He was predeceased by his parents, Lois and Frank and brother, Robert. Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Frank met the love of his life, Barb, in 1965. He graduated from Benedictine High School and Virginia Commonwealth University before enjoying a successful career at Westinghouse and SquareD, retiring in 2007. Frank could fix, repair or build anything. He was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves. He loved coaching his children's sports teams when they were younger and watching his grandchildren's sporting events and performances. A member of the Catholic Church and, most recently, St. Peter Chanel, Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University or the animal shelter of your choice.



