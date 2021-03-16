KARAKOS, George Mike



George Mike Karakos, 80, born in Tarpon Springs, FL passed away peacefully in Decatur, GA on March 10, 2021. George is survived by his son Michael and wife Jennifer, his daughter Christina and husband John, his daughter Alexandra and partner Brandon, his grandchildren Violet and John, his sisters Katherine and Barbara, his brothers Zach, Jimmy, Terry, Angelo, Chris, Jack. He had numerous nephews and nieces.



Donations may be made to: St Elias Orthodox Church, Atlanta GA or Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc. (www.lbda.org).

