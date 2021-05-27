KARAFOTIAS, Amelia



On May 26, 2021 Amelia Karafotias peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Karafotias and granddaughter Carey Karafotias.



Amelia was devoted to her church, family, friends and her business. She was an entrepreneur, a business leader, an avid tennis player, and an incredible cook. She was the principal broker and owner of Karafotias Realty which she opened during the summer of 1979. It operates today, with her daughter Mimi at the helm, as one of the longest-lasting female owned and operated businesses in Decatur, GA. Her last day at the office was just a few weeks before her passing.



She was generous with her family and friends. She touched countless lives in so many positive ways. She will most famously be remembered for her Karafotias Realty holiday parties where she personally prepared most of the food.



She is survived by her four children Carol, Jim (Terri, Bobbi), Mimi (Michael), Mike (Dede); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 29 at 10:30 AM at St. Elias Antiochian Church with burial to follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elias Antiochian Church. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

