KAPLAN, Pauline



Pauline ("Polly") Carmin Kaplan said herself that she lived a wonderful life, and by all accounts she did. She died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 92 years old. Born to George and Bertha Carmin on November 23, 1929 in the Bronx, following her sister, Muriel, whom she affectionately called Mimi, she had a typical New York childhood, with visits to Coney Island, until her father's job at the American Cigar Company required their relocation to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in the heart of Amish country at the tender age of six years old. She was an exceptionally bright child, skipping almost two grades, and remained sharp until the end, finishing the New York Times crossword puzzle daily. At the top of her high school class, she graduated from Penn State University. By her account, she had many male admirers, and it is true that she was quite the looker. With her keen wit, she continually reminded her two children and spouses, six grandchildren and even her eight great-grandchildren that they were smart because of her, and they all totally agreed. Her family was the ultimate joy in her life, and she was as devoted to them as they were to her. Polly never missed an event, seeing all her grandchildren graduate from graduate school, marry, while attending each and every birthday of the loving legacy of four generations. She shared an exceptionally close bond with each member of the family leaving us with memories we will always cherish. Upon opening the door for Elijah at a community seder in Lancaster, Marvin Kaplan entered the room in his Navy whites and made quite the impression. As was typical of his direct but soft-spoken nature, he unceremoniously proposed to her shortly thereafter, and they relocated to Atlanta, where she spent the rest of her life. Atlanta soon became her home with a vibrant social life of bridge, canasta, and participation in the Jewish community. Marvin opened his own dental practice, spending over 50 years at his office in a little white house at the corner of Virginia and North Highland Avenues in the heart of Virginia Highlands, where Polly kept the books. They had two sons, Lawrence "Larry" and Alan. True to her smart genes, Larry and Alan both became successful doctors. Although Marvin was an exceptionally hard worker, he made time for vacations, and they travelled the world together as members of a travelling club. After Marvin's death, Polly moved from the Druid Hills home they shared to the Piedmont in Buckhead. Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Kaplan; her sister, Muriel Carmin Schwarzman; and her parents George and Bertha Carmin. She is survived by her sons; Larry (Leah) Kaplan, Alan (Barbara) Kaplan; and her grandchildren, Jacob (Deborah) Kaplan, Benjamin (Ariella) Kaplan, Hannah (David) Kaplan Friedman, Molly (Adam) Weinberg, Jonathan (Julie) Kaplan, and Danielle (Samuel) Kaplan Wesley. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Patton and Madeleine Kaplan, Hallie, Annie, and Max Weinberg, Evelyn and Ezra Kaplan, and Sadie Kaplan. Graveside services were held on Sunday, May 8th, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. If you're so inclined, please make donations in her memory to Marcus Center for Autism, the Jewish National Fund, or a charity of your choice.



Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

